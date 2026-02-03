'3 year update on MIL that believed I was sleeping with my best friend.'

Me (25F) and my best friend (25F) have been friends since we were three. We’ve lived together in the past and we really are family. My MIL has been living with us (we literally just bought a house six months ago) because the rental market is so bad but there’s been weird things that have happened with her.
Either way, my friend came to stay over and my husband likes it because it gives him time to chill and game. She stayed in my bed because idk that’s normal to me?? He stayed on the couch because he went to bed later.
For more context my friend moved out a few months ago but I think my MIL has always found our friendship weird. Maybe it is but idgaf. I ran into my MIL at the grocery store and she was very cold. She’s a spiritual lady so everything is vibes.
Later she messaged me and asked if I went to counseling for emotional support, little old me assumed it was because I got snappy at my husband that morning because he was being slow and I had an appointment I couldn’t be late for but when I asked why she said ‘The fact that you sleep with other people besides your spouse.’
We had some back and forth, I kept asking her to clarify what she was implying. She said ‘My point is that just because you do it and are comfortable with it doesn't mean everyone else is.
I'm talking more from a respect point of view.’ She never clarified if she’s uncomfortable that we sleep in the same bed or if she thinks we’re getting it on (I’m definitely assuming the second).
Either way thought I would air some of my laundry because it’s insanity. Im currently waiting for her to come up from her room so that we can have a discussion with my husband present.
Edit: had a long conversation, she doesn’t see the issue. Really didn’t like that I pointed out that it is my house. She said she’s always been uncomfortable and has told my husband many times but not me. We asked her to move out. She tried to say I have never tried in the relationship and have made this living situation weird and that she’s never lived with people like us.
Edit: I can’t believe I’m even updating this! She’s been texting my husband about how I have been rude and selfish and more than that. He told me a few months ago that she came upstairs randomly and told him he deserves better. I don’t think I added to this that I’ve heard her come up to listen to us bicker but I just thought that was nosy (I can be nosy).
I’m trying not to be mad at him for not telling me but now I’m wondering what the game plan was for her?? For context we’ve been together for 9 years, married for almost five. This isn’t a fresh marriage homies like tf.
She’s disgusting. Your husband needs to set her straight immediately. You do not need to be having a back and forth with your crusty MIL about whether or not you hooked up with your best female friend.
Also— even if she means it’s inappropriate to platonically sleep with your best friend, that’s not her call. She’s an idiot. That’s between you and husband. Someone kick this woman out.
Ambitious_Principle6 (OP)
Right like I’ve never once in my life thought it was weird to slumber party it up with my besties?? And that’s not going to change anytime soon. And you’re right with the last point, when it comes down to it my names on the mortgage 🤷🏻♀️ I could invite the whole neighborhood into my bed.
I've known a lot of spiritual and vibey people. ( Used to live in San Francisco) and they were pretty laid back. It seems that a lot of people like this however have found their one true religion... judgmental.
Thanks to everyone that commented and gave such good advice. I have an update and it’s unfortunately even more insane than the last. This part needs some background.
My MIL has been living with us since September, we bought a house and fully renovated it while she was living with us. We got into an issue while moving because DH took two days off to Reno the house before our move and on the first day she told us her storage unit was up and needed to move her stuff that day (she knew he had the day off for the house).
He helped, it took the whole day. She thought I was an ass for being upset. She’s also been weird about me having security cameras and wanted me to take the Google homes out of my house. Accused me of going through her computer.
Meanwhile I can hear her come up onto the landing to listen to us talk, one day we had a fight and she was right at the door. If we have people over she will stand on the landing and listen.
It was annoying but whatever, thought she’s nosy. I’m nosy (probably disrespectfully so), so can’t call the kettle black. DH and I bicker, I don’t like letting things sit. If I’ve got a problem I’m pretty quick to say it.
My MIL has been texting DH saying I am mean spirited, rude, selfish and for some reason is saying I called my best friend evil (I’m sure the homies and I were having a hearty giggle and were joking around).
THEN my DH informed me that about two months ago she came up when I wasn’t in the house and told him he deserves better and should leave me 😮 the audacity! Ironically while he was gaming, which is usually the source of our fights. Which she obviously knows?
Just wanted to air more laundry. I’m trying to watch myself and be mature, I don’t even know what to do about it. We did ask her to leave by June. She said I’m kicking her out (yes) but she’s already looking for places (tf?) It’s too late to break us up, we’ve been together for almost a decade like?? Come on??
Maybe I'm petty, but if I knew she was standing at the door listening to me, I'd halt things in the moment just to quickly stride over and swing the door open, "Hello MIL, is there anything you'd like to add to the conversation? Because clearly you'd like to be involved and were waiting for an invitation." Though obviously that would depend on each of your speeds and the distance. But I'm petty like that; sunshine is the best disinfectant.
Ambitious_Principle6 (OP)
We did shut the conversation down and just listened back. Listened to her try to quietly go back down the hallway and down the stairs 🙄 Everything in me still wants to be petty but I know that will just amp up the victimizing!
Next time just pull out your phone. And rip the door open. Catch her in the act on film. It will come in handy. Make sure to call out the behavior on video. "There goes Linda, busted for listing at key holes again. You really should learn personal boundaries," for shame she is a grown ass woman. Be good at being sneaky or be mocked shamelessly.
You may remember me from the MIL (that was living with my husband and I) that was convinced I was a hooking up with my girl best friend because we had a sleepover. Bear with me, this is verbatim and insanity.
A few months ago I wrote her a letter asking her to talk with me because she was ignoring my text messages. She wrote back a 4 page letter that included the following poems:
"The disrespect you show me proves you don’t respect yourself.’" and (we had a people over casually and warned her it was happening) "imagine how I felt when you and your friends rolled in, drug induced, with multiple threesomes upstairs and downstairs" and "you think you have others fooled. I’m not one of them."
And the kicker of it all "when I move out you can fit 5 beds in that room for an god knows what. Will you invite your family members next time? Or maybe your coworkers?" And she finished it off with "I’m pretty sure you would deny this, or pretend it never happened."
If you want you can read the letter here
Either way, she moved out about a month later, which took a huge amount of weight off! Like massive, no longer hushed convos and worrying she was eavesdropping on the stairs.
Now to trauma dump and TW I went on a girls trip with my bestfriend (yes, the lover) and while I was gone my father tragically passed away and for some reason I feel so mad at my MIL?
I know it’s not her fault, obviously, but I’m in my head thinking she is feeling that it’s karma to me. Whenever I think of her I just want to ring her out and I feel all this projected anger at her.
She never did agree to talk to me and is still convinced she was entirely in the right. Im working so hard on healing from my issues with my dad (he had BPD and I went through a lot with him) and I want to just be a full version of myself.
I feel like I’ve went through the ringer this year with parents and I want to just yell at her and freak out. I’m not a big grudge person, I like to communicate in conflict but it’s impossible, she won’t talk to me at all and will randomly text my husband guilting him to come hang out or go to family events.
I’m just feeling so tired with it all and want resolution. And we moved to an entirely different town when she moved in and she has found a new place in this town 😭 she didn’t even go home.
It sounds to me like she has some kind of mental health issue, maybe paranoia or psychosis. Why? Because my mother is a paranoid psychotic and makes up incredibly warped sexual stuff.
I'm sorry about your father. My condolences. You though are a far better person than I. If someone wrote me a letter like that, while living in MY HOUSE, they would have got tossed the minute I finished reading it. I'm so happy for you that she's gone.
Ambitious_Principle6 (OP)
Thank you ❤️ If it wasn’t for the fact that she is his mom, she would’ve been gone a longggg time before the letter. She was constantly causing issues for us. I feel like I probably will not ever be around her, which is nice because our whole relationship she has always made me very uneasy.
It has been a minute! Starting in 2022, my MIL was living with my DH (now 29M) and I (now 27F) for about a year while accusing me of sleeping with my girl bestie, having group relations, and writing me hand written letters about my many impurities.
After finally kicking her out of the house, my father passed from ongoing mental health issues. It is time to give you all an update because I owe a lot of my strength to the encouragement and advice I received from this group.
To start, DH maintained his relationship with MIL (I encouraged it). Despite him finally standing up to her in the initial incident, it was never spoken about between them again (boooo). I have seen her once (we will get to that part).
Life for me got surprisingly worse (but then much better). Within a year of the craziness of my MIL and my dad, I lost 2 of my grandparents. The grief was roughhh. During this time I continued to work full time, run my business, do college courses, and was the primary housekeeper.
For my entire marriage, I have handled all our finances, taxes, house care, vehicles, and everything in between (I even do our plumbing and electrical). I tried to offload as much of these tasks as possible onto DH, but that created more work for me.
My feelings were big and he had minimal emotional capacity. He doubled down into an already existing gaming problem (up to 65 hours a week) and I would cry and beg for him to come on walks with me, to go out for dinner, even just to sweep the floor. I got more intense and bereaved, he got more passive. We legally separated in Sept 2024, and because life is expensive we have been cohabitating since then!
Weirdly enough, the past year with my DH has been the best of our relationship. I released the expectation for him to be even a bare minimum partner and we realized we probably survived this long because we made for better friends.
Everyone is aware we are separated, I have zero romantic or sexual attraction to him because he is high key a man child, but we still hangout with each others friends and families and it's cool.
We're better than amicable, and when the mortgage is up for renewal he is planning on buying me out. It's a win-win (bit more so for me because I deserve a minor payout for my suffering).
Now back to the MIL. He maintained the relationship, they have went on family vacations together and she is still a freak. I am not brought up in conversation (at least he says I am not).
This past Christmas, she was invited for dinner with the family by my FIL who is also passive but means no harm. I was so anxious but still wanted to show up as I am really close with DH family.
My BIL (lives with us, we are all good friends, also a long story), drove me, talked me down, and I braved the dinner. MIL did not acknowledge me and I ended up saying to her that 'I am not trying to be rude, I am just incredibly uncomfortable'.
She tried to play it off by catching up on life and I just left the conversation. At dinner my DH made up her plate, sat with her, showed her how to play the card games while my BIL and (step)MIL were by my side the whole time.
At the end of the night my MIL left early without saying goodbye and my DH walked her out the door and went home. I hung out with my DH's family for the rest of the night and had a blast.
That dinner really reinforced my decision to end it with DH. He's a fine pal and a real loser of a husband. He also made an incredibly stupid/inappropriate joke about my best friend and I that really gagged the yule tide spirit. Despite it all, I am doing good and I have taken such good care of myself. I hope in a year that I can update you all with all the best news.
And once again, I am so so so inexplicably grateful for the over 200 thousand of you that took the time to read my story, to those of you that commented such kind and thoughtful words, and for all of you that DM'd me resources and your own stories - this is a very special community.
Maybe MIL took such a harsh stance against your best friend because your DH was uncomfortable with the situation and confided in her, but not you. The fact that he's now making inappropriate jokes about her is kind of telling...
Ambitious_Principle6 (OP)
This scenario would have made it all make so much more sense but I don't even think DH had the capacity to feel bothered by anything in life.
How much you want to bet that as soon as you move out of the house, mommy dearest will be moving in to take care of her baby boy 🤣 So glad to hear you're doing so well now ❤️
I'm sorry for your losses. I wish you the best with your grief. I have to say though, that ex-DH seems like a terrible friend or at best a frenemy. Would any of your other close friends treat you like this? The qualities that made him a loser husband also make him a loser friend IMO.
Dang! You're probably better off without the man child and monster-in-law. I would have had a threesome out of spite right in the living room for her to see. If she was going to accuse me of it I might as well do it. Or pretend to enough to make her clutch her pearls.