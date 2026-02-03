'3 year update on MIL that believed I was sleeping with my best friend.'

A few months ago I wrote her a letter asking her to talk with me because she was ignoring my text messages. She wrote back a 4 page letter that included the following poems:

"The disrespect you show me proves you don’t respect yourself.’" and (we had a people over casually and warned her it was happening) "imagine how I felt when you and your friends rolled in, drug induced, with multiple threesomes upstairs and downstairs" and "you think you have others fooled. I’m not one of them."

And the kicker of it all "when I move out you can fit 5 beds in that room for an god knows what. Will you invite your family members next time? Or maybe your coworkers?" And she finished it off with "I’m pretty sure you would deny this, or pretend it never happened."