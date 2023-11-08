Man scolded for telling MIL to back off, family says 'we don't talk back to her.'

GlitterPawsTwirl

Thank you for your supportive words. Establishing boundaries with family members, especially when it comes to parenting decisions, can be challenging. It's reassuring to receive encouragement to prioritize our immediate family's well-being and the relationship we have with our son.

The clarity you've provided confirms the importance of parental authority and making decisions for our child. I appreciate your perspective on this matter.

nosecohn

NTA. As partners and parents, deciding what's best for your family is your responsibility, even if someone else believes you're choosing the wrong path or that they're "only trying to help." So, there's nothing wrong with setting boundaries.

However, this was the flaw in your plan: