MIL fakes illness to get a tattoo instead of babysitting newborn grandchild.

The day before (which is Sunday the 21st of January) I text her around 1:30 PM to confirm. She agrees. She then texts me an hour later saying she just started a sinusitis (like in the same hour) and felt like she was breathing broken glass.

She said it came totally out of the blue and would understand if I preferred that she would stay away to not contaminate my baby. Of course, I said I’d rather not her getting the baby sick. So I had to call my mom last minute (and thank god my mom was available.)

After my appointment yesterday, I saw a Facebook story where she did end up getting tattooed anyway and learned from my man (we all work together but I’m on leave) that she was looking like she was feeling very well and not sick.