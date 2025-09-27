"MIL cannot STAND to see me holding my daughter."

My MIL has the temperament and maturity of a seven year old, and that’s insulting to seven year olds tbh. Tantrums, cold shoulder, crying fits when she doesn’t get what she wants or if you say something that even slightly rubs her the wrong way, which can be anything.

She’s an absolute misery to be around and I avoid her at all costs, which used to be easy since she had zero interest in me and I don’t like her, but ever since I had my daughter she’s a lot harder to avoid. I’m basically just a barrier between her and my baby, so she will tolerate me for the sake of seeing her, but I know she just wants the baby to herself.