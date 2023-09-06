Woman's MIL invades her vacation with husband, says it was an accident but OP isn't buying it. AITA?

I'll add more context. In my opinion, this is the bare minimum to avoid bias while maintaining the situation at hand.

My husband did tell MIL when she showed up after we landed that it was weird and to not wait at the door of the building. So, she went and waited at the park. This happened the day prior to the croissant incident. My husband has been vocal to her but in my opinion, either:

1. She ignores what we say and does whatever she wants or:

2. Something is lost in communication between my husband and MIL. The question isn't if my husband stood up for me or not. He did try and argued with his mom. However, given the end result, something didn't work out.