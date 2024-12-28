'My mother-in-law cut my hair in my sleep because she thought I cheated on my husband.' UPDATED 3X

I’ve documented everything: photos of my hair, text messages with my husband, and written down the timeline of events. I just don’t know if this conversation would actually hold up as evidence since he doesn’t outright admit to anything but heavily implies it. Any advice is appreciated. I’m feeling lost, scared, and overwhelmed right now.

[Editor's Note: included in the post are two screenshots of text messages between OP and her husband. I have transcribed the conversation below.]

OP: Redacted I need you to be honest with me. Did you know what redacted was going to do? Husband: I didn't think it would go this far.