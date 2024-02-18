'MIL did a paternity test on our baby without our consent.' + 3 Year Update

we signed up for couples therapy today. I dont know if this could get better or will I ever look at him the same, because this isnt his first secret. I appreciate the honesty but he waits and lets stuff eat at him then releases on me.

Last but not least I thought he was a nice/good person but really she just had him sheltered and under her control and I disrupted all that.

Edit: another thing I failed to mention s.o has epilepsy so maybe that's where the smothering comes from. So I try to give him grace, but it's all just alot to deal with.