MIL refuses to attend wedding over guest list, leaving bride and groom heartbroken.

"MIL has decided not to show up at our wedding."

BugVegetable9637

Hi, new user here. We're planning an intimate wedding with just immediate family. Throughout the process, MIL and FIL have asked us to invite more family and were even bold enough to ask us to invite more ppl after the RSVP deadline passed.

SO told them we want to keep it intimate, but they still insisted we bring so and so. MIL was on the phone telling SO that she does not want to show up at our wedding because it just doesn't feel right that they won't be there and that she would give up her seat just for them to be there.