Woman's MIL blames her for her cardiac problems; 'you broke my heart.' + Update

They have been begging him to call and “please tell us what’s wrong, we have no idea”. Today was the day he decided it was time to clear the air with them and it went worse than we could’ve anticipated.

My husband told them he’s really upset about their constant refusal to speak to me even though they complain about not seeing LO. He said we are together 24/7 and there’s no excuse after we have asked them to get in touch multiple times.

My MIL replied with “the phone goes both ways” which we anticipated. She complained about not getting photos of LO even though she’s been told she broke our trust by sending photos to people without asking. Context: My MIL has pre-existing heart issues. Some of the things that were said:

“We are the only grandparents on earth who don’t get photos of our grandchild”

“Our feelings are hurt, this isn’t all about you”

“We aren’t bad guys, we are nice normal people” (this was random and came out of nowhere lol)