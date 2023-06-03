Woman's MIL invites herself on week long couple's vacation in Mexico. AITA?

She is going to need a vacation from this vacation.

One woman writes about how her mother-in-law is testing her social anxiety and her marriage. She says that her husband's mother has always been incredibly pushy but that this is a whole new level.

'She invited herself on our vacation'

Objective-Active5946

I’ve never posted here before, just lurked, but I am struggling so much with this, I need some advice and TLC.

DH just got a new job, and we are super thrilled. He needs to burn his PTO before he quits, so he booked us a last minute trip to his family’s time share in Mexico two weeks ago. We leave Saturday.

Last weekend, JNMIL found out we were going and invited herself along. It’s her time share, she’s perfectly within her rights to do that, but I feel completely railroaded.