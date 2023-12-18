MIL opens ALL family's Christmas presents while they are gone, confusing everyone.

If she had asked regarding the contents, I would have told her gladly. I even have saved pictures I showed friends while I was in the shop. I would even have explained why I chose these items. But she did not ask. She waited until I was gone and ripped apart my families presents, and shottily put them back together like I would not notice.

_gadget_girl

Call the store where you bought the gifts and ask them how much it would cost to get the gifts rewrapped. Then let MIL know and insist she pays. She needs to be called out on this.

IamMaggieMoo

I'd straight up ask what happened to the presents and point out they have been opened and badly re-wrapped.

Do you really need to live there and put up with this?