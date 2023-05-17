Woman feels 'violated' when MIL destroys her home while she's on honeymoon. AITA?

arch_quinn

TLDR: My type-A mother-in-law tried to “help” and completely overstepped. She and my father-in-law opened every single wedding present my husband and I received, threw every box away, and proceeded to re“organize” the entire kitchen. I feel so violated while also feeling so overwhelmed by the task of trying to get things back to how they were.

She called the day after our wedding while we were leaving the house for an overnight flight to Italy and asked how she could help. We said one task we have been avoiding is swapping out all the old plates and bowls for new plates and bowls, and maybe swap out the old toaster for the new toaster. (I just wanted them to swap the upgrades)