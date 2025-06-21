'My MIL planned a girls-only event on Father’s Day, and when I chose my husband over going, the petty behavior started rolling in.'

For the last week or so, my MIL had been planning a “sip n paint” event for 10am on Father’s Day. A girls-only thing.

I already thought that was weird, considering it’s literally the one day meant to celebrate dads. But they all have crappy baby daddies, so I guess that’s why they didn’t think twice.

But my husband? He is not that. He’s present. Loving. He works hard and shows up as a real partner and father every single day. I had reservations about going but was leaning toward attending just to keep the peace.

Fast forward to the morning of: my husband had been up since 4:30am after barely sleeping. He was exhausted. And while he initially didn’t want me to skip the event because he didn’t want to deal with the petty fallout, he eventually admitted:

“I would’ve actually loved to do something together today… but no one invited me.”