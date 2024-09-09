Woman calls out MIL’s manipulative games and neglect of grandchild who lives next door; 'this is the last straw.'

LMAO COWARD! Then she smiles in my daughter’s face and tells her and everyone in the family that she will come over to finally visit. It’s been almost 3 weeks. Her husband, my FIL, came to see our daughter yesterday and had the audacity to give our daughter a message from my MIL saying that she sends her love.

I was furious. These people continue to play games in my face. These weird little childish antics to say “hey we don’t like you, but we still want a relationship with your daughter” and it’s not going to work that way with me.