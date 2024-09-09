Woman calls out MIL’s manipulative games and neglect of grandchild who lives next door; 'this is the last straw.'

trying2bnice89
My (34F) mil (56) has done ENOUGH to say the least but she keeps on giving! She’s assumed i didn’t like her when I never had a problem with her, she’s told my man that our first born wasn’t his and when I confronted her she tried to justify her behavior by saying she caught me on the phone with another man (even though my husband was there and recalled the situation as HIM being on the phone).
She’s neglected our first born by rejecting our invitation to her first birthday, and NEVER came to see her when we live NEXT DOOR (for now). I’ve done more than enough to show and prove that i am not the problem by sending this crypt keeper look alike pictures of her granddaughter and she never got them because she blocked me.
I’ve visited her with my child when she was too cowardly to come see her herself. I’ve shared a moment in my first Mother’s Day with her so she felt relevant in her only grandchild’s life. I’ve done ENOUGH AND NOW IM TIRED.
This ugly soul hasn’t made any effort to come see our daughter who will be two this year. We literally live six steps away. THANK GOD WE ARE MOVING AT THE END OF THE YEAR.
She keeps complaining to my husband and her husband that she doesn’t have a relationship with her grandchild, but still refuses to come and visit her. I told my husband that she needs to make some effort and he agrees he is on my side. He hates the way his mother is and how she behaves and he’s not too fond with his father‘s behavior and enablement.
Recently, my husband got into an argument with his mother because she heard her granddaughter outside and got upset that he did not bring her over to see her. My husband was furious with her and told her she was a bad mother.
He explained to her that she makes zero effort and I have been doing all the work to try to make this work. My MIL told my husband she wants to talk to me. So I went there to talk.
We haven’t spoken in almost 2 years because I called her out on all the BS that she’s been spewing at me and she played the victim and then told me to leave her home because I am four months pregnant. She’s suddenly saying that she doesn’t want to speak with me because she doesn’t want to stress me out.
LMAO COWARD! Then she smiles in my daughter’s face and tells her and everyone in the family that she will come over to finally visit. It’s been almost 3 weeks. Her husband, my FIL, came to see our daughter yesterday and had the audacity to give our daughter a message from my MIL saying that she sends her love.
I was furious. These people continue to play games in my face. These weird little childish antics to say “hey we don’t like you, but we still want a relationship with your daughter” and it’s not going to work that way with me.
I don’t understand why people can’t just be direct and say hey I don’t like you, but I want to love my grandchild. I actually respect that but they’d rather beat around the bush, act like everything’s OK when really it’s clearly not and then do weird stuff like this.I don’t really understand why this lady is doing these stupid high school childish games because I’ve never been that way. I’ve always been direct with how I felt.
Has anyone ever dealt with this? What do you claim this behavior to be? Is my MIL afraid to Confront me? Or is she trying to remove me from the equation and think that somehow going to work? I honestly hope that this lady never comes to visit and by the time we’re moved out, I will be able to say that she can no longer see my children.
Key_Conclusion5511
Your MIL attempted to convince your husband that you're a lying whore and that the baby wasn't his. Your husband supported you, which sent a message to her that her crazy crap isn't going to be tolerated and she has ZERO control over him, you, or your child.
Of course she's not going to have any interest in your family BECAUSE she has no control and her stupid games aren't being tolerated. Move and never look back. Never allow them to stay in your new home.
If they EVER want to visit, they can pay a hotel and make the effort. Simply, ignore them from now on and as a side note --- you have no idea how fortunate you are to have a husband who supports you over them.
trying2bnice89 (OP)
Thank you. It wasn’t always this way. I had to show him how his family was toxic. But thank you.
Key_Conclusion5511
Thankfully he got it!
Congratulations on the new baby and good health and best of luck to you all!
Bacon_Bitz
Key_Conclusion5511 is exactly right. She needs control and you're not giving it to her. She wants visits at her house because it's her domain and she will never step foot into your domain because she can't handle not being the boss. It's super immature and she's only hurting herself in the long run. You, DH & the babies will be better off without her.
BrainySmurf
"Gosh, I'm sorry MIL but I'm way too busy prepping to move and don't have time to play this game. Little one and I are very excited to b moving away and starting our new lives. I'm sure you understand"