"My MIL promised us a house if we did her bidding for the wedding."

Let me just say that no one owes us anything. But after being preached at about how important family is for the 18 month duration of our engagement, and money being used as leverage over us, I'm left not understanding this situation.

As the title says, we rent from FIL, who bought from BIL (husband's brother) and his wife. We were told after our wedding that we would own this place. We were excited. MIL was manipulative and stomped boundaries constantly during the planning and even spent tens of thousands of FILs money without consulting him.

Not our fault, we wanted a small wedding, we let her make financial calls as she paid and tried to be super chill. Anyway, we’ve been married four months and not a peep about owning the house.