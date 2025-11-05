"MIL referred to our unborn baby as 'her child' and said she’s 'coming over whether we like it or not.'"

My husband and I have been friends since childhood/grew up together so I know his mother fairly well. We have never been close, but used to be friendly enough in middle/high school, but not since then.

For the entire time I’ve known her, she has been extremely religious, believing she is a powerful witch. Both of his parents have been borderline neglectful/are extreme narcissists.

His mom initiated a very dramatic/ugly divorce as soon as he turned ~18, that has created a lot of problems for both of his parents, who have become increasingly emotional needy/reliant on my husband.

This includes frequent/late phone calls crying and sharing intimate/inappropriate details of the marriage, lying about things said/done (that we know did not happen), and both of them using information he shares about his life to try and manipulate the other.