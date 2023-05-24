MIL gives speech against bride's wishes, so she shouts loudly over it. AITA?

One bride was adament that she didn't want any speeches at her wedding. So, when her mother-in-law rejected this premise, she fired back. Now her mother-in-law and husband are both giving her the cold shoulder.
So I hate speeches. I never understood the appeal. I think they are boring, exhausting and very very forced but having said that, this is just my opinion and I never forced it on anyone. I have sat through long excoriating speeches without complaining like any other decent human being.
When it was my turn to get married however, I requested no speeches. We wrote that we loved everyone and that we knew they loved us so if you want to say anything say it to us directly, in private.
My husband thought it was funny but he knew my feelings about speeches. We had a small wedding with only loved ones. a weekend long. My husband loves games so the wedding planner did a really great 'task master' type of games and everyone appreciated it.