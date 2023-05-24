MIL gives speech against bride's wishes, so she shouts loudly over it. AITA?

Something old, something new, something borrowed and something rude.

One bride was adament that she didn't want any speeches at her wedding. So, when her mother-in-law rejected this premise, she fired back. Now her mother-in-law and husband are both giving her the cold shoulder.

'AITA for refusing to listen to MIL's speech on my wedding?'

Character-Cow2577

So I hate speeches. I never understood the appeal. I think they are boring, exhausting and very very forced but having said that, this is just my opinion and I never forced it on anyone. I have sat through long excoriating speeches without complaining like any other decent human being.

When it was my turn to get married however, I requested no speeches. We wrote that we loved everyone and that we knew they loved us so if you want to say anything say it to us directly, in private.