Expectant parents confront MIL; she says, 'this is my baby and my baby shower.'

Awkward_Nerve6154
My husband and I are expecting our first child. We moved to be closer to his family. I'm no contact with mine. My mother-in-law has been referring to the baby as "her" baby this entire time.
She will say things like, "I can't wait for my baby to be born." "My baby is going to be so loved." This rubs me the wrong way for reasons I cannot explain, but my husband tells me to ignore her.
My MIL wanted to throw me a baby shower and invite her friends. She said they made an agreement a long time ago that they would celebrate each other's kids' weddings and births. My husband and I eloped and declined a reception for her friends since we don't know them.
My MIL told me that I owed it to her to let her throw the baby shower since I hurt her friends' feelings by not having wedding reception. I asked if I could invite my friends, and she said no, that this was for her friends and that if my friends wanted to throw me a shower they could. I reluctantly agreed.
My husband and I spent hours on our registry, and my MIL asked for it so she could share with her friends. She said she forwarded the registry on. She asked me what design I wanted on my cake and cookies. I told her flowers because I am decorating the nursery in a garden theme.
At the shower, they provided me with a "mother-to-be" sash and my MIL a "granny-to-be" sash to wear. I noticed that the theme of the shower was circus animals. The cake had an elephant and balloons on it, and the cookies were animals. At first I thought that maybe the floral theme was just too difficult, so I rolled with it until it was time to open presents.
Every present was some sort of circus animal. Onesies, blankets, toys - nothing on my registry. I was a little confused and even went so far as to check my registry to make sure I hadn't goofed up and changed everything. I thanked everyone for their gifts and tried to sound as gracious as possible. But I was so confused.
My husband, who is a little less tactful than I am, showed up at the end of the shower and noticed the theme right away. He goes "what's up with all the circus animals?" He looks at the presents and says, "This isn't what we asked for." Then he looked at his mom and goes "MOM. What did you do?"
She smiled and said, "I didn't like the theme you chose for my baby. I'm going to decorate my baby's nursery at my house with circus animals, so I created a registry for myself." My husband said, "YOU DID WHAT?" She says, "My baby is going to need a room at my house so I threw a shower for myself."
I lost my composure and told her that she would not see MY baby and to stop calling the baby hers. My husband told his mom that she's delusional if she thinks we're going to allow this. She started crying and said we are just withholding her baby from her.
We've been getting texts from his family since the shower, calling us selfish and ungrateful and saying we ruined her joy of being a grandma. Are we the AH?
Icy_Blueness1206
NTA! That woman is not well. Good on your husband for having your back, and I think it’s time for yo talk to him about going no-contact with your MIL, at least for a while.
pineapple1347
This is so creepy I can't. You're obviously NTA but I do think you should have shut this down a long time ago. Like, the first time she referred to your baby as her baby.
Thecatisright
NTA. Your MIL has issues. I'd be very careful sharing information about the baby with her family and friends.
BreezyBelleBloom
Absolutely NTA. It's your baby, not your mother-in-law's circus! The audacity to throw a shower for herself with a theme she likes without any consideration for your preferences is beyond selfish.
Your feelings are valid, and it's important to set boundaries, especially when it comes to your child. The entitlement from your mother-in-law is astonishing, and you and your husband are well within your rights to stand up for your choices as parents.
Don't let the guilt trips from his family make you question your decision. This is about your growing family, and their interference is unwarranted. Stick to your boundaries and enjoy your pregnancy without unnecessary drama.
Prudent_Border5060
Cut off every single person siding with her. You need to talk to your husband asap. This is the final straw. She will never be allowed to be alone with the baby. To be honest, I wouldn't have her near the baby ever.
But you need to talk to your husband. Make sure everyone within the medical staff and hospital is aware she is not allowed near the baby or your room. This is beyond sick. Take precautions now. NTA.
Over-Butterscotch-14
NTA. The best thing to have in life is peace, and your MIL has already proven that one thing you won't have around her is peace. She is completely unbalanced and very manipulative, people like her are capable of absurd things just to satisfy their desires, the best decision is to stay away from her.
Wonderful-Set6647
NTA make sure if she has keys to your home locks are changed. Make sure you invest in security cameras. Let the hospital know your mil is to be no where near your baby. Let them no you and your husband are the only two that fill out any paper works.
Honestly no contact from the start that away she has no grandparents visitation case. Document every creepy thing she does. Call your dr and tell your pediatrician at the time to pass word protect your medical information. Your mil is unhinged and this has hands that rock the cradle vibes.