Woman discovers that MIL has been taking secret photos of her ID, won't tell her why.

My partner didn't want to further push her but did say he had checked her phone and saw the picture again. He made it clear she's not going to be welcome into our house. He decided to go very low contact with her. I'm so happy my partner has at least started to put up proper boundaries.

THIS!!!! Also alert your bank as well as his. I cannot overstate how much you SHOULD overreact to this! Couples and individual therapy should be a part of any plans if you plan to have a future with your partner. I am so sorry you have to go through this but am glad you know without a doubt this happened. She has shown you who she is. Believe her.