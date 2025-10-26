"MIL has been telling people she's my daughter's biological mother and I just found out."

I need to know if I'm overreacting or if this is as insane as it feels. Some background: My daughter is 14 months old. She has red hair and green eyes like my MIL. I have brown hair and brown eyes.

My husband (her son) has brown hair and hazel eyes. Our daughter looks NOTHING like me and everyone comments on it. I've made peace with that. genetics are weird. Whatever.

Last weekend we went to MIL's church for some fundraiser thing she guilted us into attending. I'm not religious but trying to keep the peace. We get there and like five different women come up to me gushing about how wonderful it is that we're raising my husband's daughter and what a blessing I am. I was confused but smiled and said thanks.