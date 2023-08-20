MIL uninvited by widow to her own son's funeral; 'she refused to help lay her son to rest.' AITA?

For my husbands sake I would let things go. We lived less than 20 miles from each other for a decade, and the only time there was help is if my husband did everything. I grew tired of it, but NEVER impeded on the relationship she had with her son or grandkids. This was one of the many reasons I wanted to be closer to my family. I needed more help.

My husband knew this - we discussed it often over the last year. I know MIL is hurting - but we all our, and to think her pain is worse than anyone’s (especially his children) is disgusting. And if/when I were ever put in her shoes, I would never think it was okay to talk to someone like that. Especially if they did what I did today.