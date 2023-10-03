Woman's MIL won't stop using photos of her daughter to promote her business.

So far, informally asking her to stop has failed. If we are finally forced to turn to serious legal action, because her business is hosted on a platform we will also have to request a cease and disist order. I think it is possible that, if we do that, she may lose her selling platform and she would very likely go nuclear.

What do we need to do to batten down the hatches? I am a lawyer and we retained a lawyer to deal with the legal issues, so I am not looking for legal advice. But for those who have been through this level of conflict, I do need some practical advice.

If anyone can give some advice as to how to prepare for the craziest possible scenarios, it would be greatly appreciated. She is mentally unstable and I’m afraid of what she is capable of.