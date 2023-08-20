Reddit warns woman they think her MIL plans to secretly baptize her baby. (with update)

It can be challenging to transition from being 'the mom' to have someone else being the mom. She's not used to someone else setting the boundaries, and you're probably not used to having to set boundaries with a parent. It takes getting used to. And, sometimes, repetition. One thing I will say that I find endearing instead of annoying is MIL calling the baby the wrong name by accident.

My husband and I each accidentally call our oldest our sisters' names all the time, or we call the kids by each other's names. Our memories are tied to feelings, so sometimes when our recall pulls out a name, it pulls out the wrong one that is associated with the same feeling. She loves her grandchild like she loves her child, so her brain mixes up the names sometimes. I see it as sweet.