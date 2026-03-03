"My MIL wants my husband to be unfaithful so she can have grandchildren."

There’s really nothing nice he or I could say about MIL. She is down right a truly mean spirited and awful person. He had a terrible childhood because of her only giving him the bare minimum, maybe even less.

We move to a different city a few years ago because she was impeding on our lives. She has never liked me and made it clear. She only ever really calls when she wants something like money, gifts, or to berate him for not being there enough for the family. She believes that she is entitled to everything he has because she “ raised” him.

Some highlights: * She talks crap about me behind my back and in front of my face. * She has constantly berated me for my interest and called me childish because of them.