Mom blames son for his 'bully' siblings, son's wife says, 'no, you raised awful kids.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my MIL she should evaluate her own actions as well as the actions of her older children instead of placing blame on my husband?"

Left_Pop_7275

My husband is the only child my MIL and FIL had together during their marriage. Though both were previously married and had children from those marriages. My husband has always been the outsider when it comes to his siblings.

This was something his siblings were vocal and unashamed about. They told him he was not their real sibling and that he did not share the same parents as either set of siblings. Growing up, he felt more like an only child than a kid with siblings.