'A Calculated Coup: How My Mother-in-Law Torn Apart My Marriage and Stole My Family'

Sea_Employment
I never imagined my marriage would come to this, but here I am, grappling with the aftermath of what can only be described as a calculated coup led by my MIL. What began as a temper tantrum has spiraled into a full-blown attempt to erase me from my daughter’s life and position herself as the primary influence.
My wife (36F) and I (34M) have been together for 3 years, and everything seemed fine until the birth of our daughter. That’s when my MIL’s true nature began to surface.
Within 48 hours of her birth, my in-laws insisted that she stay in their room instead of ours, undermining my role as a new father and husband. They invaded our bedroom at all hours of the night, eavesdropped on our private conversations through the adjoining wall, and intervened in every discussion between my wife and me.
When I attempted to set polite boundaries, it ignited a firestorm. My MIL threw a tantrum and stormed out, abandoning what was supposed to be a week-long stay to help my wife recover from delivery after just 48 hours.
But that was just the beginning. What I initially thought was a moment of overstepping quickly revealed itself as the opening move in a much larger, more sinister game. My MIL, with her calculated and manipulative nature, seemed unable to tolerate the idea of her daughter having a family of her own.
From that moment forward, she set out to dismantle our marriage piece by piece, manipulating my wife during an incredibly vulnerable and emotional time. Her goal was clear: to sow discord, drive a wedge between us, and ultimately convince her daughter to leave me.
The following day, while my wife was still devastated by their abrupt departure, I did my best to mend the situation by apologizing for the uncomfortable tension and trying to move forward.
My MIL responded with cold, harsh remarks like, “This is not the format” and “Do not text her.” Although her response upset me, I replied that while texting may not work for her, it was the best way for me to clearly express my feelings.
I was open to discussing things in another way, hoping for a resolution. Later that evening, a fight erupted between my wife and me when she said, “If it’s a choice between my parents and you, you won’t like it.”
Devastated, I tried to show her my efforts to resolve the situation with her parents, but she refused to acknowledge them and excused all of her mother’s poor behavior, dismissing it as “that’s just how she is.”
A week later, her parents returned to town, opting to stay in an Airbnb to avoid an uncomfortable situation. During that week, they made no effort to speak to me or acknowledge my existence, forcing my wife to shuttle back and forth between their residence and ours with our newborn and all her supplies.
The situation hit a frightening point in our relationship when I wasn’t invited to an Easter celebration hosted by her parents’ friends. Rather than spend the day as a family, my wife chose to spend it with her parents because it was crucial for my MIL to show off the baby to her friends.
Over the next few months, my wife was constantly on the phone with her mother, and those calls were often followed by cold, distant behavior or a fight. I did everything I could to be supportive of her and our newborn, but she became increasingly critical of me, even accusing me of being a neglectful parent—a claim I knew was untrue given how much I cared for our child.
These accusations were particularly absurd because my wife would entrust me with our daughter while she attended appointments, spent time with friends, and even went to a vacation wedding I was supposed to attend—until my MIL backed out of babysitting at the last minute.
Fast forward to today, and the devastating impact of my MIL’s manipulation is all too apparent. My STBXW has aligned herself entirely with her parents, choosing them over me as we navigate a bitter divorce. It’s like watching a slow-motion horror show as my MIL positions herself as the primary parent in my daughter’s life.
Two months ago, my wife abruptly packed the car and took our daughter to her parents’ place. There was no fight, no infidelity, no abuse—nothing to prompt such a drastic move.
When I called to find out where she had gone, she began rattling off accusations about how my behavior had changed since the birth of our daughter and how I was a “bad” person for drinking at a wine event the day before—a wine event she attended, drank a glass at, and agreed to be the designated driver.
The word “bad” stood out to me because it’s not something my wife usually says, but it’s a term my MIL, a practicing Mormon, often uses. Over the next two weeks, my wife refused to answer questions about when she and our daughter were coming home.
This led to a letter from her attorney stating her intent to dissolve the marriage, followed by 60 days during which I was completely cut off from seeing my daughter. During those 60 days, my MIL took every opportunity to play the role of the perfect parent, caring for the person I love more than anything.
The divorce filings reek of my MIL’s influence. In fact, I believe she wrote them. They emphasize marital spats and petty grievances like: Drinking coffee one day and not the next. Trying to balance coffee and wine consumption.
Listening to the same song on repeat. Discovering my correct shoe size. Discussing hiring a $25/hour nanny instead of a $35/hour one. Walking “too much.” Jokingly constructing a baby bottle holder to cheer up my STBXW.
Walking to get her dinner one evening. These absurd accusations are being wielded as weapons in her broader scheme to isolate me from my daughter by claiming that I have a mental illness exhibited by those behaviors.
It’s clear that my MIL’s machinations have torn apart my marriage, and now she’s aiming to sever the most important bond I have left—my relationship with my daughter.
Since being allowed to see my daughter again in recent weeks, co-parenting has been an absolute nightmare. My MIL continues to play the role of primary parent while my STBXW returns to work.
It’s a sick, twisted reality where my MIL initially acted kind towards me in the beginning of our relationship, only to discard me as soon as a grandchild was in the picture. She has destroyed her daughter’s marriage, stunted her emotional growth, and I fear her ultimate goal is for them all to move in together as one “happy" family.
Excluding my side entirely and securing custody by any means necessary, whether through false accusations or withholding crucial information during my visitation sessions. Has anyone dealt with a situation like this? Initially, I thought my MIL was a narcissist, but now I fear she may be something far worse.
I also feel like she’s manipulated my hormonal, codependent STBXW into committing heinous acts like withholding a child from a parent for 60 days and ending a marriage without even a conversation. This is a sinister plot, and I’m trapped in the middle of it, trying to pick up the pieces and make sense of the situation.