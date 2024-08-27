'A Calculated Coup: How My Mother-in-Law Torn Apart My Marriage and Stole My Family'

My MIL responded with cold, harsh remarks like, “This is not the format” and “Do not text her.” Although her response upset me, I replied that while texting may not work for her, it was the best way for me to clearly express my feelings.

I was open to discussing things in another way, hoping for a resolution. Later that evening, a fight erupted between my wife and me when she said, “If it’s a choice between my parents and you, you won’t like it.”

Devastated, I tried to show her my efforts to resolve the situation with her parents, but she refused to acknowledge them and excused all of her mother’s poor behavior, dismissing it as “that’s just how she is.”