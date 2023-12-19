Woman's FIL never accepted her as family, tries to guilt son into giving him one of her cars.

The vehicles that you keep asking about are mine. As such, I have decided that they will be sold at fair market value. The funds will be split evenly into savings accounts for my daughters, as a seed for their futures.

I already have buyer lined up for the vehicles and will be arranging times for them to be collected shortly. I hope you can understand my desire to ensure that my childrens' futures are secure, as my uncle would have wanted." I am tempted to sign it as "husband's wife" but am undecided right now.

Thank you to everyone who commented on my previous post. Your thoughts and support helped me a lot. I was genuinely on the fence as to whether or not I was being too sensitive about everything.