SIL insults new mom by saying she'll just, 'take that baby off her hands.' AITA?

And she says “well I was thinking since I’ve been trying a little longer than you and you weren’t even all that sure… maybe I can take him off your hands” I called her crazy and told her to get out.

I was shocked and disgusted that she said that and my husband talked to her and asked why would she think that and she said it’s not fair that she’s been trying for 3 years and we didn’t even want our son and we got pregnant. He told her to never say that again or around our son. His mom said she was Just kidding and I’m like… who jokes about something like that?