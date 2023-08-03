Wife convinced 'toxic' MIL is sabotaging her marriage; 'she constantly mocks my job and weight.'

She had come down to stay with us for a week, and after she messaged DH saying she’d like for him and our son to join her on a holiday. When DH asked what about me, she ignored him and changed the topic.

He asked her again and she kept refusing to answer. He finally called her and she flipped her nut! She said that she’s sorry that she asked him to join her on holiday because she wanted to spend time with her son.