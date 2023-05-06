Wife's loses husband in 'freak accident,' becomes terrified of MIL. UPDATED

One woman shared her story on Reddit after her husband dies in 'freak accident.' She was devastated but trying to be strong for their 2-year-old son. She always knew her mother-in-law was not fond of her. But, after sorting her husband's affairs, she wants to get as far away from this woman as possible.
So my(29F) DH (29M) passed away in a work accident in February. He drowned after falling off a boat. It was a freak accident and the company’s one and only fatality in their decades long history.
We have a 2 year old son together and as you can imagine, I am reeling. He basically left for work on a normal Friday night and never made it back.
His mother has always disliked me from the moment she knew about my existence. All these years he did his best to protect me from the insanity and in the past year it seemed as if MIL had finally come around and wanted to make amends. Because DH was still hopeful that his mother could change.