New mother accused of infidelity, calls the police on pastor and MIL. AITA?

One woman was faced with a shocking reaction when he child was born. The event created a snowball effect, involving a pastor, police and a paternity test, unraveling her life as she knew it.
I (27F) split from my STBex-husband (27M) three months ago on the day our son was born. This is because I am ginger, my husband is blonde but our baby came out with dark hair. He freaked out in the delivery room and his behavior got him kicked out the hospital.
I had to beg him to do a paternity test and he finally agreed after a month, and it proved that I didn't cheat. We had been together since we were 13 so I was devastated and all I wanted was him back.
But I've come to my senses and decided that someone who believes that school level punnet squares are the be all and end all of biological inheritance is not the type of person I wanna be with.