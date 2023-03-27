Woman tells MIL 'leave us alone,' even though they live in her basement. AITA?

One woman took to the forums to ask for help when she found herself in a seemingly unwinnable situation with her mother-in-law. The MIL in question comes from a very family-focused Indian background and desperately wanted to be involved, maybe too closely, in the life of her grandchild. But, how much space can she realistically give them when they literally live in her basement?
Hoping for some advice on how to deal with manipulative/controlling/ mother in law with no boundaries right after babe was born.
For context my son is the only son of their only son. More context is we currently live in the MIL’s basement suite and are planning to move to a house 5 mins drive away in June. Mother in law is one of those people who “dreamed” of raising her grandchildren while the parents work.