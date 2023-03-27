Woman tells MIL 'leave us alone,' even though they live in her basement. AITA?

She has had it up to the basement with her monster-in-law.

One woman took to the forums to ask for help when she found herself in a seemingly unwinnable situation with her mother-in-law. The MIL in question comes from a very family-focused Indian background and desperately wanted to be involved, maybe too closely, in the life of her grandchild. But, how much space can she realistically give them when they literally live in her basement?

Indian MIL who is psychotically obsessed with my newborn son

u/Sea-Product7358

Hoping for some advice on how to deal with manipulative/controlling/ mother in law with no boundaries right after babe was born.