Woman refuses to let OCD MIL stay with her, says she makes her 'feel poor.' AITA?

'AITA for refusing to let my MIL stay with us because she’s upper class?'

ritarora

My (29F) husband (30M) grew up with a family with similar amounts of money as mine, but I grew up solidly blue collar/middle class (my dad was a boat repairman with all my uncles) while my husband grew up more in a white collar world, playing polo, sailing, owning horses, etc.

We had a vacation home in a small beach town where we spent our whole summers while my husband's family spent two weeks each summer in the Hamptons. Our families just spent their money differently. We are all still about at the same bracket but act differently.