Woman refuses to let OCD MIL stay with her, says she makes her 'feel poor.' AITA?

My (29F) husband (30M) grew up with a family with similar amounts of money as mine, but I grew up solidly blue collar/middle class (my dad was a boat repairman with all my uncles) while my husband grew up more in a white collar world, playing polo, sailing, owning horses, etc.
We had a vacation home in a small beach town where we spent our whole summers while my husband's family spent two weeks each summer in the Hamptons. Our families just spent their money differently. We are all still about at the same bracket but act differently.
My husband’s family occasionally visits us since we own a home with a guest room. They are nice but very different. For example, their homes are immaculate - nothing ever out of place, they move very deliberately with everything they do. I’m not dirty at all but will sometimes leave out books I’m reading for a few days and have more clutter.