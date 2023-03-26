Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Future MIL tells son's GF to 'take the test,' prove she'll be a good wife. AITA?

Future MIL tells son's GF to 'take the test,' prove she'll be a good wife. AITA?

Amanda Hurley
Mar 26, 2023 | 12:31 PM
ADVERTISING

A good relationship with your partner's family is a huge factor when you are planning for your future together.

One woman wanted to make a good impression on her soon-to-be husband's family. However, she couldn't help but be insulted by what they consider to be a 'family tradition.' Now, she is wondering if she should have just swallowed her pride and complied.

AITA for refusing to honor my boyfriend's family's tradition?

Subatancial_Oracle

My boyfriend Eric (29M, fake name) and I (27F) have been dating for three years. For context, I have met his family and they are friendly. We don't meet them very often because they live in my bf's home country. I don't want to reveal country names either for privacy reasons but my bf and I are of different nationalities and we both work in my country.

The conflict happened during our last visit last weekend. We have been looking up houses to move in together and engagement rings.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content