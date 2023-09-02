Woman stuck with MIL for 5 hours during fiancé's surgery, MIL says, 'I can't trust you.' AITA?

The surgery is kind of intense but recovery isn't bad. Like he can run to the store if he needs to. So he just kind of brushes her off and she looks at me from across the room and says "See this is why I need to be here. It's a good thing I came", he and I just exchanged a glance.

He put my number down for when the hospital texts us updates. The doctor comes in and asks whose number it is, looking between me and MIL. MIL says "hers, but it's fine" and shoots the doctor a smirk, like she's insulted she's not the emergency contact. Which I'm sure she is, but tough sh*t.