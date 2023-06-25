Woman boots SIL from kitchen, yells, 'stop messing with my kid's food.' AITA?

My husband's sister (38) lives with us and our kids. I'm well beyond fed up with her being here because of food issues. That's the only reason.
So, basically, every single time I make food his sister will come in and 'doctor up' the food I'm making to her liking.
Like I made steak and shrimp the other day (like Applebee's) and she waited until I left the room to put a full stick of butter in my shrimp- that was already done- and when I came back in, she goes 'I'm pretty sure that's the taste you were looking for' and completely ruined it.
It was trash. Or whenever I make spaghetti she will start dumping sugar in to the sauce, to a point of sweet spaghetti that me and my kids outright refuse to touch because it's nasty. Every single time that she can get away with it, she's doing something to the food.
Anyway, my husband has started doing the same thing. I went to make home made Mac last night and cheese burgers.
I went to the basement to the chest freezer to grab the veggies I needed and when I came back upstairs, my husband was putting canned chicken in to the Mac n Cheese (he knows the kids absolutely hate the taste of that) and his sister has pushing blocks of blue cheese in to the partially cooked burgers.
I asked what the f*ck they thought they were doing (because I've told them SO MANY TIMES to stop f*cking with the food) and neither of them had any good excuse, other than 'we were just helping'.
I flipped out and told them to get the f*ck out of my kitchen. Both of them told me I was overreacting, etc etc.
The thing is, I've openly asked my SIL to cook several times and she won't. But she won't stop f*cking with the food I'm making. My husband cooks often and I don't care if he screws with food he makes but it royally pisses me off when my cooking is messed with and he knows that. AITA?
NTA. Especially considering they're just making your job harder by making your food inedible for your kids. Your sister-in-law has overstayed her welcome.
NTA. Tell them that if they hate the food so much, they need to cook for themselves, and stop cooking for these people. Get your SIL out of your home while you're at it.
NTA. When they ruin a dish, set it aside in the fridge. Then when they ask 'what's for dinner' tell them they can have whatever dish they ruined. Then take your kiddos out to eat or have takeout ready for them.
NTA, she sounds unhinged and why is your husband not only enabling her, but actively participating? They both suck, she needs to go asap and you and him need a long talk.
NTA. The fact that your husband has joined in on this feels like they've teamed up against you. How about not making dinner? Maybe you can get takeout just for yourself and the kids for a week or so? Husband and SIL are not only insulting your cooking; they're turning your food into something the kids don't enjoy, either.