Woman boots SIL from kitchen, yells, 'stop messing with my kid's food.' AITA?

Anyway, my husband has started doing the same thing. I went to make home made Mac last night and cheese burgers.

I went to the basement to the chest freezer to grab the veggies I needed and when I came back upstairs, my husband was putting canned chicken in to the Mac n Cheese (he knows the kids absolutely hate the taste of that) and his sister has pushing blocks of blue cheese in to the partially cooked burgers.

I asked what the f*ck they thought they were doing (because I've told them SO MANY TIMES to stop f*cking with the food) and neither of them had any good excuse, other than 'we were just helping'.

I flipped out and told them to get the f*ck out of my kitchen. Both of them told me I was overreacting, etc etc.