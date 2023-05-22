Woman won't name baby after MIL; admits she loves the name, but hates her. UPDATE

Having a new child can bring out a lot of unexpected emotions.

For instance, this new mom realized she just does not like her mother-in-law.

AITA for not letting my Mother-In-Law “gift” my yet-to-be-born daughter her middle name?

plasticstars22

I (34F) & my husband “John” (35M) are expecting our daughter in a couple weeks. We’re excited & terrified at the same time. This does involve my MIL, but I wanted to isolate this one issue. As in, pretend that there isn’t a whole history of said MIL, here “Molly”, jumping over boundaries like she’s one of those buzzed dogs you see in those Westminster agility competitions.