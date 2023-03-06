Daughter runs away with boyfriend, hides from disapproving, worried parents. AITA

AITA for refusing to tell my mom my new address?

throwaway__123401

I (23f) recently moved in with my boyfriend (23m). We’ve been dating for a couple years now and my parents didn’t know about him. This was because they would not approve for various reasons (different religion/culture/race).

Well they found out. Believe it or not but my mom got suspicious and followed me, saw me with him. They gave me absolute hell and I don’t think I cried that much in years.

The things they said about me and my boyfriend were extremely hurtful and I decided enough was enough. My boyfriend immediately had me move in and my sister helped.