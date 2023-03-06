Someecards Logo
Daughter runs away with boyfriend, hides from disapproving, worried parents. AITA

Amanda Hurley
Mar 6, 2023 | 4:01 PM
AITA for refusing to tell my mom my new address?

throwaway__123401

I (23f) recently moved in with my boyfriend (23m). We’ve been dating for a couple years now and my parents didn’t know about him. This was because they would not approve for various reasons (different religion/culture/race).

Well they found out. Believe it or not but my mom got suspicious and followed me, saw me with him. They gave me absolute hell and I don’t think I cried that much in years.

The things they said about me and my boyfriend were extremely hurtful and I decided enough was enough. My boyfriend immediately had me move in and my sister helped.

It’s been a couple months now and my mom has cooled down. My dad won’t talk to me but idgaf anymore. My mom and I will have civil conversations though she hasn’t apologized yet for following me (don’t think she ever will).

Sources: Reddit
