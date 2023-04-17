Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Mom brings baby to 12-year-old daughter's play, baby screams, she misses big solo.

Mom brings baby to 12-year-old daughter's play, baby screams, she misses big solo.

Bronwyn Isaac
Apr 17, 2023 | 5:15 PM
ADVERTISING

Bringing a baby places adds a whole level of challenges that otherwise wouldn't be there. As adorable and charming as they are, babies make a lot of sudden noises, produce a lot of sudden bodily fluids, and both need and demand attention at a rate that extends way beyond their size.

In many situations, this is fine. But in contexts that require quiet attentiveness - like a play, a baby can be the worst addition possible.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she's wrong for bringing her baby to her older daughter's play.

She wrote:

AITA for bringing my baby to her sister’s performance and not leaving when she cried?

This has caused drama I was not expecting. I have 2 children with my ex-husband, “Will,” “Penelope” (12F) and “Jonny” (10M). A few years ago, I remarried “Chris”. We have a 6-month-old baby girl together, “Lyla.” Penelope and Jonny live primarily with their father as he’s closer to their school. They come to us on the weekends.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content