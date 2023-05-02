Mom snaps at brother's infertile GF for backseat parenting, 'come back when you have one.'

Parenting, like most things, is a lot simpler to do when you're not doing it.
It's easy to speculate on how well-behaved your kid would be, the healthy food they'd eat, and the loving structure you'd enforce when you're not sleep-deprived and in the trenches. And as with most hard things in life, there's nothing worse than a smug backseat driver telling you how they'd do it far better.
She wrote:
AITA for saying it’s easy to be a perfect mom when you don’t have kids to someone who’s infertile?
I (28F) have a 2-year-old son. My brother, “Tommy” (25M) has been dating “Giana” (22F) for a few months now. She’s a little judgmental, not of me particularly, but in general. She babysits for other children and constantly judges the parents. She says she’d never let her kids act the way the kids do. Sometimes it makes sense and I agree.