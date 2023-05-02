Mom snaps at brother's infertile GF for backseat parenting, 'come back when you have one.'

Parenting, like most things, is a lot simpler to do when you're not doing it.

It's easy to speculate on how well-behaved your kid would be, the healthy food they'd eat, and the loving structure you'd enforce when you're not sleep-deprived and in the trenches. And as with most hard things in life, there's nothing worse than a smug backseat driver telling you how they'd do it far better.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she's wrong for snapping at her brother's infertile girlfriend about motherhood.

She wrote:

AITA for saying it’s easy to be a perfect mom when you don’t have kids to someone who’s infertile?