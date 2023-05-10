Woman reveals plan to spend first month after birth at mom's house, fiance freaks out.

Post-partum is an intense time for women.
Not only do they have to deal with the massive change of having a new baby, but they also have to nagivate the changes in their own body and energy levels, all while fielding dozens of invasive questions from curious family members and colleagues.
Having a strong support system, for both the day-to-day logistics and the emotional changes can make all the difference in the world. However, one partner isn't always equipped or willing to provide the care that is often needed.
She wrote:
WIBTA if I stayed with my mom for a month after giving birth?
I 23F) am expecting my first child with my fiancé (25M). We have been together for two years and he also has two children (6F and 4M) from his previous relationship with his high school sweetheart. For some context, the children live with us full-time because their mother abandoned them 3 years ago to pursue her own ambitions.