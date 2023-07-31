Woman's BF gets mad at her for speaking Polish to their son, 'I can't understand you.'

It's light years easier to speak multiple languages if they're spoken to you as a small child, versus tackling them in a classroom as an adult. As babies, our brains are essentially playdoh, constantly absorbing new information and building pathways and patterns out of them.

So when a couple speaks multiple languages, it makes sense to teach the child both languages from the jump. At least, you'd think it makes sense, but not all couples agree.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for speaking Polish to her baby even though her boyfriend didn't approve.

She wrote:

AITA for speaking to my child in Polish even though my boyfriend asked me not to?