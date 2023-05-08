Woman snaps at friend who claims she needs to reconcile with mom, 'do that with your ex.'

Telling someone else where their boundaries should sit, particularly when it comes to family relationships, is never the move. While it might be well-intentioned, lecturing someone on how 'blood is blood' and forgiveness is key can completely paper over situations of ab*se and neglect.

As a rule, it's always best to opt on the side of listening and let the other person tell you where they stand with their family, instead of projecting your own ideas about what things could be. Sadly, a lot of people don't know how to stay in their lane when it comes to this topic.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for flipping her friend's 'logic' to prove a point.

She wrote:

AITA for using my friend's 'logic' against her and making her cry?