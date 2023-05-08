Woman snaps at friend who claims she needs to reconcile with mom, 'do that with your ex.'

Telling someone else where their boundaries should sit, particularly when it comes to family relationships, is never the move. While it might be well-intentioned, lecturing someone on how 'blood is blood' and forgiveness is key can completely paper over situations of ab*se and neglect.
As a rule, it's always best to opt on the side of listening and let the other person tell you where they stand with their family, instead of projecting your own ideas about what things could be. Sadly, a lot of people don't know how to stay in their lane when it comes to this topic.
She wrote:
AITA for using my friend's 'logic' against her and making her cry?
I (36f) went no contact with my narcissistic family last year as I was done being their scapegoat. My friend was encouraging me to 'call my mother and reconcile for mother's day' and I explained (again) the emotional and mental abuse I went through and her refusal to take accountability or seek therapy.