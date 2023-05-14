Woman 'fed up' with begging for love on Mother's Day, hubby rolls eyes. UPDATED

'AITA for hating my husband's Mother's Day gift when I haven't received it yet?'

sillygooseiguess

The day I'm writing this is the day before Mother's Day. I have spent the whole day (or week, more accurately) in and out of tears.

I started reminding my husband about Mother's Day a month ago. I told him exactly what I wanted: one of those viral book bouquets with a couple of books from my wish list. I sent him screenshots of my TBR, and then again two weeks later as a way to remind him.

The reason why I even reminded him so early is because he has a tendency to put things off until he forgets about them completely-- and unfortunately I think this is the case for a lot of heterosexual men. For my last birthday, we did absolutely nothing.