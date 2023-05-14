Woman refuses to celebrate MIL on Mother's Day, 'it's my turn now.' AITA?

Not so Happy Mother's Day?

One woman says she is done celebrating both her mother and her husband's mother on Mother's Day. She is about to have her first child and she says that they're time is over and it is time for her to get some attention.

'WIBTA for deciding this is their last Mother's Day?'

heretoadventure

So, I'm(30f) pregnant with my first. I'm the only child of a single mom who always made a point of celebrating mother's day. Usually brunch, flowers and a gift.

My MIL didn't really celebrate much but likes to compete/ compare against my mom so husband and I have also started doing some mother's day stuff for her since we got together about a decade ago, but separate from my mom so double the work. Both live relatively locally.