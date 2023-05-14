Stepkids tell woman's daughter 'no one wants you here' on Mother's Day. AITA?

One mother was frustrated when her ex wanted her daughter to spend Mother's Day with his new wife. She insists that it is not out of jealousy, but out of concern for her daughter.
Ex and I have a 7 year old daughter together, Indie. Our divorce was pretty friendly considering we made such a bad couple and when he met his wife Gwen I really liked her and the two of us got along so well.
She said Indie was such a sweet kid and how excited she was to be part of her life. I loved it for Indie and Indie really liked Gwen.
But right around the time Gwen and my ex bought a house together things went downhill. Gwen has three children ages 12, 10 and 8 and they dislike Indie. There seems to be some jealousy there because Gwen was nice to Indie.