Parents disgusted when son calls girlfriend 'Mommy,' say it's 'too kinky.' AITA?

'AITA for calling my girlfriend mommy?'

pointpleasantpolice

Don't judge me for what I call my girlfriend in bed. Anyways, today is Mother's Day and I had a big lunch with my parents, my girlfriend's parents and our siblings. I bought for my mom a nice gift and also bought for my girlfriend's mom a gift and they loved it.

This weekend, as you all know, the new Legend of Zelda came out and my girlfriend has been talking about it the entire time. She hasn't gotten it yet so I decided to get it for her as a gift.