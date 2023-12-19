Woman's future MIL is trying to 'sabotage' her relationship: 'should I end it?' UPDATED 2X

He said to me that whatever I wanted to do, he would accept it. So, I called up my maid of honor and asked if she would come pick me up and I could stay at her house for the night. Adam and I kissed, and he told me he loved me, and I left. I haven't been back. From "Colleen's" house, I made a call the next morning to my office asking for a few more days off to go visit my family.

So, right now, I am writing to you from my parents' house in Europe. I called Adam and told him my plans, and he asked me if I would let him drive me. I told him I was okay to go myself with Colleen, and I would email him when I got to my family home.