Man doesn't get wife Mother's Day present because 'watching the kids' was 'the gift'.

A confused and frustrated man bravely came to Reddit to ask:

'AITA (Am I the A-hole) for not getting my wife anything on Mother’s Day?'

oakcool writes:

I (34m) did not buy or get anything for my wife on Mother’s Day and let me explain why.

(Great start)

My wife and her friend planned a trip to the beach for four days which fell on Mothers Day. So, I thought to myself that since I’m watching the kids while she’s gone that would count as a gift -

(Oh boy)

- since she wouldn’t be here to celebrate that day and would get home that night on Mother’s Day.