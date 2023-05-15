Man doesn't get wife Mother's Day present because 'watching the kids' was 'the gift'.

A confused and frustrated man bravely came to Reddit to ask:
oakcool writes:
I (34m) did not buy or get anything for my wife on Mother’s Day and let me explain why.
My wife and her friend planned a trip to the beach for four days which fell on Mothers Day. So, I thought to myself that since I’m watching the kids while she’s gone that would count as a gift -
- since she wouldn’t be here to celebrate that day and would get home that night on Mother’s Day.
She gets home and realizes that I didn’t do anything for her and later tells me that she is upset and message was received loud and clear.