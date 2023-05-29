Man calls GF 'selfish' for not selling $155 Taylor Swift tickets for $2.5K. AITA?

Hello, long time lurker and first time poster. I (26F) have been a Taylor Swift fan since middle school. I say she’s gotten me through some pretty rough times. One example is when my neglectful family banned me to my room for a full year with no tv, or any entertainment at all. I secretly kept one of those tiny iPods and all it had on it was her debut album.
I listened to it over, and over, and over… it was all I had. My speaker was some weird toy I got for Xmas one year…. It was a stuffed elephant with a little aux cord and tiny speaker on its rear. Never used it until that moment. I’d say from then on I’ve heard every song, purchased every album, and still listen to her daily.